Telangana HC lifts bar on investigation into MLA poachgate

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy on Tuesday granted permission to the Cyberabad police to proceed with its investigation into the alleged attempt by the three accused to poach four TRS MLAs by offering a bribe of Rs 100 crore and Union government civil contracts to join the BJP.

As per Crime No. 455/2022, registered in the Moinabad police station, K Nandu Kumar, Ramchander Bharati and Simhayaji attempted to bribe TRS MLA P Rohith Reddy and three other MLAs to join the BJP.

On October 29, while hearing a writ petition filed by BJP State general secretary G Premender Reddy requesting a CBI/SIT probe, Justice Reddy put the investigation on hold till November 6. In his orders, the judge incorporated all contentions advanced by J Ramchander Rao, additional advocate general, J Prabhakar Rao, senior counsel appearing for Premender Reddy, and senior counsel Uday Holla, representing the three accused.

In his orders on Tuesday, Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court said: “This court is not inclined to uphold the interim order of October 29, 2022, and the writ suit filed by the petitioner (Gujjala Premender Reddy, BJP State general secretary) remains pending. The petitioner can approach this court with the information he has, and he is always free to canvass his grievance, as he has pleaded before the court that the entire issue of poaching of TRS MLAs has tarnished the image of the BJP, as larger issues are involved, and a detailed hearing is required.”

Justice Vijaysen Reddy further said: “At the same time, investigation in a crime of this type cannot be stalled indefinitely.”In his orders, the judge incorporated all contentions advanced by J Ramchander Rao, additional advocate general (AAG), J Prabhakar Rao, senior counsel appearing for Premender Reddy, and senior counsel Uday Holla, representing the three accused.

Justice Vijaysen Reddy was hearing two writ petitions, one filed by Premendar Reddy seeking a direction to the CBI or special investigation team (SIT), or a commission of inquiry by a sitting judge of the High Court into the alleged poaching attempt, and the other by Ramachandra Bharathi and two other accused, seeking a stay on all further investigation into the case.

