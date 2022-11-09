Two tigers spotted near canal in Jainath mandal

Home States Telangana

The memory of a tiger killing cattle in Talamadugu and Bheempur mandals is still fresh in their minds which has made them all the more scared to move out of their houses.

​ Screengrab of the tiger movement in the Hattighate Lift Irrigation Canal in Jainath Mandal on Tuesday ​

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Two tigers were spotted by youths at the Hattighate Lift Irrigation Canal in Jainath Mandal on Tuesday. The youngsters who went to work in their agricultural field were scared when they saw the big cats but managed to capture their movement on their mobile phones.

The videos have gone viral across social media platforms. As the issue gained traction, farmers became afraid of going into their fields. They are worried about their crops since it is time for harvesting but they are not able to step out for fear of becoming the prey to the predators.

The memory of a tiger killing cattle in Talamadugu and Bheempur mandals is still fresh in their minds which has made them all the more scared to move out of their houses. Sources said the tigers were migrating from the Tipeshwar Tiger Reserve of Maharashtra to the Adilabad district after crossing the Penganga river in search of female tigers as it is the mating season now.

8 staff members deputed: DFO
District Forest Officer P Rajashekhar said eight staff members had been appointed to set up cameras to capture their movement. A tent has been erected for the staff to stay for two to three days, he added.

