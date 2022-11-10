64 eminent citizens ask PM Modi to fulfill promises made to Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his visit to Telangana to inaugurate Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd (RFCL) on November 12, 64 eminent citizens including intellectuals, professors and poets in the State urged him to first announce the various projects guaranteed to the State in the AP Reorganisation Act.

The 64 eminent people who signed the letter echoed leaders of the ruling TRS who have been raising a similar demand for the past couple of years. Among these demands is a steel factory at Bayyaram, a coach factory at Kazipet, a tribal university, ITIR, subsidies for industries, software parks, medical colleges and other educational institutions.

“Communal hatred has reached new heights in the country and the gap between the people of different faiths and castes has widened, with more attacks on Dalits taking place across the country. The Centre has been interfering with the faith of the people, and what they eat and wear. Taking unilateral decisions on those aspects of people’s lives which threatens the very secular nature of our country,” they wrote.

They also wrote that it was because of the economic policies of the Centre that the country was witnessing an economic downturn, which resulted in small and medium businesses going out of business, and rendering the middle class unemployed.

Workers' unions to stage protests during Modi’s tour

Members of various national workers' unions, including AITUC, CITUC and INTUC, on Wednesday said that they will stage protests during Modi’s proposed visit to Ramagundam on November 12. Addressing the media in Godavarikhani, the union leaders wondered why the PM wants to dedicate the Ramagundam Fertilisers & Chemicals Limited (RFCL) to the nation when the company has already started the commercial operations.“During his visit, we will be expressing our displeasure against the Centre’s anti-worker policies and privatisation plans,” they added.

MoS reviews arrangements at RFCL plant

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the RFCL, Union Minister of State of Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba reviewed arrangements at the unit on Wednesday. Khuba was accompanied by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, MLA Eatala Rajender and other BJP leaders. They also inspected the arrangements at NTPC Stadium where the PM would address a public meeting. Speaking to reporters at Ramagundam, the minister said the prime minister has been taking efforts to set up/ reopen urea and ammonia manufacturing plants in various states for the welfare of farmers.

Modi wants equal dept in all states: Bandi

The BJP State president found fault with those who have been issuing statements that they would obstruct the during his visit to the State on November 12. Addressing the media at Ramagundam, he said that there was a need to cut across the party lines to develop the State collectively. He reiterated that no matter which party was in power in whichever state, Modi’s goal was to ensure equal development.Sanjay reminded that it was the Centre that was giving urea to farmers at a cost of Rs 200, when its actual cost was Rs 3,500, which was largely subsidised to benefit the farmers.

PM violating protocol, charges Vinod Kumar

State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not following protocol by not inviting Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to the inauguration of the RFCL. “This shows the PM’s narrow mindset. Modi’s intention is only to draw political mileage through his visit,” Vinod Kumar said. Speaking to the media in Hyderabad, he condemned the rumours that the chief minister has decided to give the RFCL inauguration a miss. “Let me remind you that the State government’s equity is very much there in RFCL. The State government has been supplying power and water to the RFCL to run its operations,” Vinod Kumar said.

