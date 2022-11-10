Governor not a super auditor or superpower: Ex-AG of Telangana

VV Balakrishna By

“The Governor is neither a super auditor nor a superpower,” says senior advocate, Constitutional expert and the first Advocate-General of Telangana K Ramakrishna Reddy. In an extensive interview with TNIE’s VV Balakrishna, he says that summoning ministers to the Raj Bhavan isn’t appropriate as the Governor can only seek clarifications from the departments concerned if he/she feels a certain Bill is in violation of existing Central Acts or the Constitution. The former A-G is of the view that Governors cannot keep Bills pending for months together either. In the same breath, he opines that it is incorrect on the part of the government to do away with protocol in respect of the Governor. Excerpts

What is your take on the ongoing confrontation between the Governor and the state governments in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Telangana? Could you give us a Constitutional perspective?

Governors do not have executive powers under the Constitution. All the orders are issued in the name of the Governor and it is a normal executive power. Now, the issue is that Governors in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana are not giving assent to Bills. In Telangana, a number of Bills are pending with the Governor. Under Article 200, the Governor has to examine the Bill. If the Governor is facing any difficulty in giving it the nod, he/she can consult the department or the secretary concerned and point out the lapses or irregularities.

The Governor can remit the Bill to the Legislature again with an appropriate note. Instead of that, keeping the Bills with the Raj Bhavan and asking ministers to come to the Raj Bhavan and discuss is not proper. The Governor is not a super auditor (over the State government). Suppose a Bill is passed by the State Legislature, they will forward it for the assent of the Governor. Sometimes, the Governor feels that a particular Bill passed by the State Legislature contradicts a Central Act or that there could be statutory objections, the Governor can approach the Attorney-General or the Solicitor-General.

Similarly, the Governor can reserve the Bill and forward it to the President for assent. If the President too feels that there are objections, he/she can remit the Bill to the Governor who in turn, can send it back to the State government. Then, the State Legislature may or may not pass the Bill with or without amendments.The Governor has very little or nominal power. Keeping the Bills for months together and asking a particular minister to come to the Raj Bhavan to discuss the matter is not correct. The Governor cannot administer like a super auditor or super power.



Why is it improper to invite a minister to the Raj Bhavan for clarification?

What will the minister say to the Governor? Merely that a majority of the members of the Legislature adopted the Bill in public interest and it is the policy of the State government. The minister will say the Bill is valid and seeks the Governor’s assent. In Kerala also, the Governor is calling ministers. The Governor is not a super boss over the State government. Of course, the Governor is a respectable person and is a Constitutional functionary. If the Governor has objections, he/she can ask the Legislature to reconsider the Bill. If the Bill is submitted again, the Governor has to give his or her assent as per Article 200. It is mandatory.



The Governor is very active in Telangana and even holds Praja Darbars. Is it fine?

Praja Darbars are for popularity’s sake. What will the Governor do after conducting the Praja Darbar? The representations received will be referred to the departments concerned for appropriate action. The Governor cannot give directions to the State government, saying you must do this, appoint or not appoint someone or pass an order. The Governor can only forward the petitions to the departments concerned. That’s all.



When there are conflicts between the Governor and the State government, how can they be resolved? What is the way out?

President can resolve it. For example, Telangana forwarded the Bills, the Governor is not taking any action. The State government may represent the matter to the President. The President has to take appropriate action on it.



The Telangana government has not been extending the protocol to the Governor, particularly during her visits to various places in the state. Is it Constitutional?

Not extending protocol is not correct. When the Governor goes to different parts of the State, the Raj Bhavan will communicate the same to the Chief Secretary. The appropriate authority extends privileges to the Governor. It is improper on the part of the State government to refuse to follow protocol or make arrangements. However, there is no law laid down by the High Court or Supreme Court on the protocol.

The TRS government, quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s old speech which he delivered as Gujarat Chief Minister, says the Governor’s post is residual of the colonial system and not necessary. What is your view on this?

The Governor’s post is in the 1935 Act also. The Governor connects the State and the

Central government. Everything is colonial in our system! The Chief Minister, ministers and the government system is colonial. The British government system is being followed by us.

Points to ponder

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan keeping Bills pending and not giving her assent to them has raked up a controversy, with the government objecting to her attitude. On Wednesday Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said that she would meet the Governor and explain the Bill on Common Recruitment Board for Universities. These Bills were adopted by the State Legislature in the recent session of the Assembly in September. The State government cannot bring Ordinances in lieu of the Bills as the Assembly has not been adjourned sine die

The aims and object of the Bills and the objections raised the Governor are:

Bill: The Telangana Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Objects: To levy penalty on late filing of returns by online suppliers

Governor’s Stand : None, as it is a Central Act. Accorded assent.

Bill: The Telangana Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Objects: Amendment to Sections 2 and 17 of the Act and to define the cost of the vehicle. In the absence of a definition of the cost of the vehicle, the government is losing revenue. Uniform price of the vehicle will ensure revenue for the government. Any changes in the ‘schedule of charges’ can be made without the approval of the Assembly. The changes will be placed before the Assembly, after taking a decision to avoid delays.

Governor’s Objections: Assembly bypassed. Assessing the Bill

Bill: The Azamabad Industrial Area (Termination and Regulation of Leases) (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Objects: Converting the leasehold on lands leased out in Azamabad Industrial area, located in the heart of the city some 35 years old. The leases have already expired and the conversion into freehold to those who are willing to run the industries can allow the government to go for mixed development.

Governor’s Objection: It is in the purview of the President. It will be referred to the President for her assent.

Bill: The Telangana Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Objects: To increase the number of Coopted Members in GHMC from five to 15 and also increase the number of Coopted Members in other Corporations.

Governor’s Objections : Assessing the Bill

Bill: The Telangana Public Employment (Regulation of Age of Superannuation) (Amendment Bill) , 2022

Objects: Increase the superannuation age of principals, superintendents, DMEs, additional DMEs.

Governor’s Objection: Reportedly not willing to increase the retirement age of non-teaching staff.

Bill: The University of Forestry Telangana Bill, 2022

Objects: To establish a world-class forest university and develop orchards.

Governor’s Objections: Assessing the Bill-

Bill: The Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill, 2022

Objects: To fill vacancies in 11 universities through a common recruitment board.

Governor’s Objection: Whether the common board is legally valid or not. Invited the education minister for a debate on the Bill.

Bill: The Telangana State Private Universities Establishment and Regulation (Amendment), Bill, 2022

Objects: To set up five private universities in the state.

Governor’s Objection: Those who do not have experience in education are given permission to establish Universities. Is education for sale? Why are private universities needed?

