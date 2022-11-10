Home States Telangana

Nizamabad MLC K Kavitha comes to aid of MBBS aspirant Harika

MLC K Kavitha hands over a cheque to E Harika who cracked NEET to bag a free medical seat in the Government Medical College, Siddipet, on Wednesday

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday came forward to help E Harika financially to complete her MBBS course after she came to know that she got a medical seat by preparing for NEET with the help of lessons available on YouTube as she could not afford formal coaching as her single mother was a beedi worker.

TNIE published a story on how hard Harika worked to prepare for the NEET by following YouTube lessons.

Learning about her achievement, Kavitha sent a message to them to meet her as she wanted to help her financially. After receiving the invitation, she and her family met the legislator in Hyderabad where she congratulated her and her mother E Anuradha for doing hard work to support the family.

Kavitha handed her a cheque to meet her one-year tuition fee and promised to pay her full fee at the beginning of the year till she completes her course.Earlier in the day, Kavitha tweeted: “Dare to dream and then never stop working until you achieve them. This is the story of Harika, who passed and excelled in the MBBS exams via YouTube videos.”

