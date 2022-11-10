Home States Telangana

Telangana govt constitutes SIT to probe MLA poachgate

Hyd Commissioner CV Anand to head team

Published: 10th November 2022 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 03:42 AM

The three ‘MLA poaching case’ accused are produced before an ACB court on Thursday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major development in the MLAs poaching episode, the State government on Wednesday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case which has been registered in the Moinabad police station. The Director General of Police sent a proposal to the State government that the case is sensitive, high-profile and sensational in nature and involves investigation in multiple dimensions.

The DGP states that the investigation requires a thorough scientific and evidence-based investigation in an elaborate manner. It requires officers with the requisite expertise and specific skill sets to carry out investigations. The DGP, therefore, requested the government to constitute a Special Investigation Team in public interest to carry out a proper investigation in an expeditious manner.

Ravi Gupta, Principal Secretary, Home constituted the SIT which will be headed by CV Anand, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, officers IPS officers Rema Rajeshwari, Kalmeshwar Shingenavar, R Jagadishwar Reddy, Shamshabad DCP, N Venkateshwarlu Narayanpet SP, B Gangadhar, Rajendranagar ACP, Laxmi Reddy, Station House Officer, Moinabad.

