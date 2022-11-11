Home States Telangana

BJP leader appeals against Telangana HC nod to probe MLA poachgate

In his appeal, Premendar Reddy requested the bench to extend the stay on investigation granted on October 29 until further orders.

Published: 11th November 2022 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 01:52 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Telangana hc

Telangana High Court. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State general secretary Gujjala Premendar Reddy on Thursday filed a writ appeal before a division bench of the Telangana High Court against the order of Justice B Vijaysen Reddy dated November 8 ordering the Cyberabad Commissioner of Police (CP) to resume investigation into the alleged attempt to poach four TRS MLAs in a farmhouse in the Moinabad police station limits.

In his appeal, Premendar Reddy requested the bench to extend the stay on investigation granted on October 29 until further orders.Justice Vijaysen Reddy had on Wednesday modified his October 29 order allowing the Cyberabad CP to proceed with the investigation into the alleged poaching case. Premendar Reddy also sought a direction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the case.

In his appeal, the petitioner said the single judge should have only considered the writ petition’s maintainability because the issue involved is of a national nature. Additionally, he claimed that the entire episode is nothing more than a carefully orchestrated plot by none other than the Chief Minister of the State against the BJP.

Premendar Reddy pointed out that the State government has established a SIT headed by the Hyderabad Police Commissioner and said that this was proof that the State police and the entire government machinery are exchanging material related to the investigation.A division bench is expected to hear the writ appeal on Friday.

