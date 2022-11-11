In a first, Raj Bhavan records meeting between Telangana Governor, Education Minister, officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reportedly for the first time in the State, a meeting of the governor with a minister and senior officials was held under the glare of a camera. Responding to the invite, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and other senior education officials met with Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan regarding the Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill, 2022, at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

The governor raised a few doubts regarding different provisions of the Bill during the 45-minute-long recorded meeting. She asked whether the reservation system would be followed after the common board is constituted, if the Bill was in tune with the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines and whether the autonomy of the universities would continue, among others. In reply, Sabitha said they were following all the norms and that the Vice-Chancellors of all universities would be members of the common recruitment board.

Education Secretary Vakati Karuna, Commissioner of Collegiate Education and Technical Education Navin Mittal and Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman Prof R Limbadri accompanied the minister.

A release by Raj Bhavan stated that the governor conveyed her concerns in the larger interest of the public and the aspirants belonging to Telangana during her meeting with the minister. Some of the key issues brought up by the governor included the need for total transparency in the recruitment process through the board, taking up recruitment as early as possible in an unbiased manner, maintaining eligibility-based recruitment, acting in accordance with the UGC norms with regard to the faculty recruitment and addressing the concerns of aspirants from the State.

Improve facilities in varsities: Guv to Sabitha

This apart, Tamilisai also advised the minister and officials to accord top priority to the improvement of infrastructure in the universities with a special focus on upgrading the hostel and laboratory facilities. “The library facilities and the digital resources need to be improved in the universities for the benefit of the students on a priority basis,” she said.She also suggested that the minister strengthen the Chancellor Connects Alumni for promoting the participation of the alumni to ensure the all-around development of varsities across the State.

Tamilisai seeks clarifications

The governor raised doubts regarding different provisions of the Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill, 2022, during the 45-minute recorded meet.

She asked whether the reservation system would be followed after the common board is created, if the Bill was in tune with the UGC guidelines and whether the autonomy of the universities would continue.

In reply, the minister said they were following all the norms and that the V-Cs of all universities would be members of the common recruitment board.

A release said the governor conveyed her concerns in the larger interest of the public and the aspirants.

Education Secretary Vakati Karuna, Commissioner of Collegiate Education and Technical Education Navin Mittal and TS Council of Higher Education Chairman Prof R Limbadri accompanied the minister.

HYDERABAD: Reportedly for the first time in the State, a meeting of the governor with a minister and senior officials was held under the glare of a camera. Responding to the invite, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and other senior education officials met with Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan regarding the Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill, 2022, at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday. The governor raised a few doubts regarding different provisions of the Bill during the 45-minute-long recorded meeting. She asked whether the reservation system would be followed after the common board is constituted, if the Bill was in tune with the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines and whether the autonomy of the universities would continue, among others. In reply, Sabitha said they were following all the norms and that the Vice-Chancellors of all universities would be members of the common recruitment board. Education Secretary Vakati Karuna, Commissioner of Collegiate Education and Technical Education Navin Mittal and Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman Prof R Limbadri accompanied the minister. A release by Raj Bhavan stated that the governor conveyed her concerns in the larger interest of the public and the aspirants belonging to Telangana during her meeting with the minister. Some of the key issues brought up by the governor included the need for total transparency in the recruitment process through the board, taking up recruitment as early as possible in an unbiased manner, maintaining eligibility-based recruitment, acting in accordance with the UGC norms with regard to the faculty recruitment and addressing the concerns of aspirants from the State. Improve facilities in varsities: Guv to Sabitha This apart, Tamilisai also advised the minister and officials to accord top priority to the improvement of infrastructure in the universities with a special focus on upgrading the hostel and laboratory facilities. “The library facilities and the digital resources need to be improved in the universities for the benefit of the students on a priority basis,” she said.She also suggested that the minister strengthen the Chancellor Connects Alumni for promoting the participation of the alumni to ensure the all-around development of varsities across the State. Tamilisai seeks clarifications The governor raised doubts regarding different provisions of the Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill, 2022, during the 45-minute recorded meet. She asked whether the reservation system would be followed after the common board is created, if the Bill was in tune with the UGC guidelines and whether the autonomy of the universities would continue. In reply, the minister said they were following all the norms and that the V-Cs of all universities would be members of the common recruitment board. A release said the governor conveyed her concerns in the larger interest of the public and the aspirants. Education Secretary Vakati Karuna, Commissioner of Collegiate Education and Technical Education Navin Mittal and TS Council of Higher Education Chairman Prof R Limbadri accompanied the minister.