KNRUHS directs private colleges not to insist on bank guarantee

The results of the second phase counselling for PG seats in various government and private colleges were released  on Monday.

Published: 11th November 2022 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 02:17 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Thursday directed the principals of all private non-minority and minority medical colleges not to refuse admission to any candidate for non submission of bank guarantee at the time of reporting for the post- graduate admissions of academic year 2022-23.

A notice was issued in this regard by the administration of the university. “In accordance with Government Orders (G.O) 107 and 108 by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) dated August 22, candidates allotted PG seats in the counselling can submit bank guarantee for tuition fee for ensuring academic year within one month after admission,” the notice said.The results of the second phase counselling for PG seats in various government and private colleges were released  on Monday.

