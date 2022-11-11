Still around, signals Chandrababu Naidu with rally in Hyderabad after seven years

Ireddy Srinivas Redy and Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sending out a message loud and clear that the TDP may be down but not out in Telangana, party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu led a rally from his residence in Jubilee Hills to NTR Trust Bhavan here on Thursday where he installed BC leader Kasani Gnaneshwar Mudiraj as the president of Telangana unit of the party.

The former CM’s public appearance in Telangana happened after a hiatus of seven long years.The key takeaway from his rally, according to analysts, is that Naidu has big plans for Telangana and not just AP alone, where he is battling YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.He had to leave Hyderabad with “cash for vote scam” in 2015 making the situation difficult for him to operate from Hyderabad.

Ever since, Telangana TDP leaders have been in the wilderness. With TTDP president L Ramana himself leaving the party for TRS, the entire apparatus remained rudderless. Though Bakka Narasimulu was appointed as president on July 19, 2021, the TTDP remai-ned dormant, its cadres having migrated to BJP or the TRS.

Wooing the BCs

Now that Kasani Gnaneshwar has been appointed president of the Telangana TDP, the party cadres are allowing themselves the luxury of the first stirrings of hope that better days may be ahead as Gnaneshwar represents BCs, which formed the bulwark of the TDP in the past. Most of the BCs are now with the TRS in Telangana and the party leadership hopes that with the entry of Gnaneswar, there might be a shift of the BC votebank back to the TDP.

TDP responsible for Telangana being No. 1: Naidu

Addressing the gathering at the NTR Bhavan, Naidu said that it was TDP that had laid the foundations for Telangana to become No. 1 in the country.He said that it was during the TDP rule that the foundation was laid for the development of irrigation.

HYDERABAD: Sending out a message loud and clear that the TDP may be down but not out in Telangana, party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu led a rally from his residence in Jubilee Hills to NTR Trust Bhavan here on Thursday where he installed BC leader Kasani Gnaneshwar Mudiraj as the president of Telangana unit of the party. The former CM’s public appearance in Telangana happened after a hiatus of seven long years.The key takeaway from his rally, according to analysts, is that Naidu has big plans for Telangana and not just AP alone, where he is battling YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.He had to leave Hyderabad with “cash for vote scam” in 2015 making the situation difficult for him to operate from Hyderabad. Ever since, Telangana TDP leaders have been in the wilderness. With TTDP president L Ramana himself leaving the party for TRS, the entire apparatus remained rudderless. Though Bakka Narasimulu was appointed as president on July 19, 2021, the TTDP remai-ned dormant, its cadres having migrated to BJP or the TRS. Wooing the BCs Now that Kasani Gnaneshwar has been appointed president of the Telangana TDP, the party cadres are allowing themselves the luxury of the first stirrings of hope that better days may be ahead as Gnaneshwar represents BCs, which formed the bulwark of the TDP in the past. Most of the BCs are now with the TRS in Telangana and the party leadership hopes that with the entry of Gnaneswar, there might be a shift of the BC votebank back to the TDP. TDP responsible for Telangana being No. 1: Naidu Addressing the gathering at the NTR Bhavan, Naidu said that it was TDP that had laid the foundations for Telangana to become No. 1 in the country.He said that it was during the TDP rule that the foundation was laid for the development of irrigation.