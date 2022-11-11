Home States Telangana

Telangana BJP plans grand welcome for PM Modi

Published: 11th November 2022 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 02:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP State leadership is planning a grand reception for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Begumpet airport on his arrival in the city at 1.30 pm on November 12, before heading to Ramagundam to inaugurate RFCL later in the afternoon.

Like Modi’s last visit when the party mobilised thousands of people to welcome him, the State BJP plans a similar event from 1.40 pm to 2 pm. Based on availability of time, Modi is expected to make a brief speech. The party hopes to mobilise at least 10,000 people for the event.

Modi will depart for Ramagundam in a helicopter at 2.15 pm and reach there at 3.20 pm. He will visit the RFCL plant from 3.30 pm to 4 pm, after which he will address a public meeting in Ramagundam at 4.15 pm.

The PM will leave Ramagundam at 5.30 pm by helicopter and reach the Begumpet airport at 6.30 pm, from where he will fly to Delhi at 6.40 pm.

