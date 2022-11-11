Telangana now home to country’s largest ice cream manufacturing unit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major push to State’s objective of ushering in a white revolution, a chocolate processing plant with a production capacity of seven tonnes per day and a ice cream manufacturing plant with a production capacity of 100 tonnes per day by Hatsun Agro Products Ltd, popularly known as Arun ice creams and Ibaco, in Zaheerabad were commissioned on Thursday, making Telangana home to India’s largest ice cream manufacturing unit.

Taking to Twitter, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said, “With investment of `400 crore, Hatsun’s total investment in the State is 600 cr, a testimony to the #whiterevolution underway in Telangana.”

“The unit will procure 10 lakh litres of milk per day benefiting 5,000 local dairy farmers. It will also provide employment to 1,500 persons,” the minister said.

Chennai-based Hatsun’s puff-insulated trucks travel around 5,00,000 km on a day-to-day basis, across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Kerala, Goa, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. It plans to further position its milk collection centres at remote locations to help farmers reap the real benefit of having access to such a facility in their own village.

