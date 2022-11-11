Telangana Minister Gangula puts on a brave face, asserts he wants ED to unearth the truth

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Undaunted by the Enforcement Directorate raids, Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Thursday denied resorting to any irregularities in granite companies linked to him and wanted the investigation agencies to probe the charges and come out with the truth.

He said: “I want the ED to take action against those who tried to sully my image. First, let the ED conduct whatever investigation it wants.”

Speaking to the media here after taking part in a Bhoomi Pooja for development works in Division No, 43, the Minister said he wanted the ED to ferret out the truth.

He said that he was always ready to cooperate with the ED and the other investigation agencies. “That is why I came back to India (He was holiday in Dubai). I am always available to cooperate with the ED,” he said.

The Minister alleged that the BJP leaders had made baseless allegations against him. “If the ED calls me for inquiry, I am ready. If I cut short my trip abroad and came home, it was not because I had been summoned. I wanted to be available in case they wanted any clarifications,” he said.

Meanwhile, Munnur Kapu Sangham leaders staged a protest in Peddapalli and Karimnagar districts against the ongoing raids by the ED on the residences of the Minister and Rajya Sabha member V Ravichandra. They set fire to an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling the raids a political vendetta.

ED searches continue in Karimnagar on Thursday

As many as five Enforcement Directorate teams went through documents at four granite quarries Nagulamalyala, Bahupet villages in Kothapalli mandal of Karimnagar district on Thursday, the second day of their searches. It’s learnt that a representative of the Karimnagar Granite Association was shifted to Hyderabad as part of investigation on Wednesday night

KARIMNAGAR: Undaunted by the Enforcement Directorate raids, Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Thursday denied resorting to any irregularities in granite companies linked to him and wanted the investigation agencies to probe the charges and come out with the truth. He said: “I want the ED to take action against those who tried to sully my image. First, let the ED conduct whatever investigation it wants.” Speaking to the media here after taking part in a Bhoomi Pooja for development works in Division No, 43, the Minister said he wanted the ED to ferret out the truth. He said that he was always ready to cooperate with the ED and the other investigation agencies. “That is why I came back to India (He was holiday in Dubai). I am always available to cooperate with the ED,” he said. The Minister alleged that the BJP leaders had made baseless allegations against him. “If the ED calls me for inquiry, I am ready. If I cut short my trip abroad and came home, it was not because I had been summoned. I wanted to be available in case they wanted any clarifications,” he said. Meanwhile, Munnur Kapu Sangham leaders staged a protest in Peddapalli and Karimnagar districts against the ongoing raids by the ED on the residences of the Minister and Rajya Sabha member V Ravichandra. They set fire to an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling the raids a political vendetta. ED searches continue in Karimnagar on Thursday As many as five Enforcement Directorate teams went through documents at four granite quarries Nagulamalyala, Bahupet villages in Kothapalli mandal of Karimnagar district on Thursday, the second day of their searches. It’s learnt that a representative of the Karimnagar Granite Association was shifted to Hyderabad as part of investigation on Wednesday night