'Who used Pegasus to tap phones?': Telangana Finance Minister asks Governor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Everyone in the country knows who used Pegasus to tap phones, Finance Minister T Harish said, when asked to respond to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s suspicion that her phone was being tapped.

Speaking to reporters at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday, Harish said that those who were in highest posts should behave in a respectful manner and protect values. “We can also make sensational comments,” he said.The finance minister said that Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy tried to clarify doubts on the Common Recruitment Board Bill and hoped that the Governor would take a positive decision.

He clarified that the TRS levelled allegations against Tushar, who contested against Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha polls, but the Governor referred the name of her Officer on Special Duty in the alleged poaching case.Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said that the probe into the poaching case would continue.

Guv should dabble in politics: Errabelli

Earlier, at a separate press conference, Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao opined that the Governor should not indulge in politics. He demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is due to visit State, should tell the people what the BJP-led Union government did for Telangana in the last eight years. Dayakar Rao recalled that the Union government presented awards to the State Panchayat Raj department but failed to give sufficient funds.

Tapping Guv’s phone is shameful, says Eatala

Describing the alleged tapping of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s phone as shameful, BJP MLA Eat-ala Rajender on Thursday accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of insulting the Constitution.

Speaking to the media in Hanamkonda, Rajender said: “Phones of ministers and their family members too are being tapped. It is very clear that KCR is trying to suppress the freedom of expression.”“KCR is also insulting all the IAS and IPS officers serving in the State,” he added.

Accusing the chief minister and his son KT Rama Rao of criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ulterior motives, he condemned what he said was intemperate language being used by them against the prime minister.“They are talking about obstructing the PM’s visit to RFCL, which is very shameful,” Rajender said.“The PM will be dedicating the RFCL to the nation on November 12. People will surely turn up in large numbers to make the programme a grand success,” he added.

Wonder why the BJP moved court to stop Poachgate investigation, asks Harish Rao

On BJP leaders approaching the High Court to stop the SIT probe into the alleged poaching of four TRS MLAs, Harish Rao wondered why the saffron party leaders moved court when they have been claiming that they have nothing to do with the attemp to poach TRS MLAs. “When the police arrested the accused in the poaching case, BJP leaders were feeling uncomfortable,” he said, adding that even if the BJP leaders moved court, the peoples’ court was the ultimate. “People would give a fitting reply to the BJP,” Harish Rao said.

