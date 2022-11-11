Will urge Centre to complete Gajwel-Komaravelli rail link soon: Telangana Governor

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday said that she would urge the Union railway minister to complete the Gajwel-Komaravelli railway link on a priority basis. She was speaking during her visit to Komuravelli Mallanna temple in the Siddipet district, where local residents requested her to use her influence to complete the pending rail works soon.

She performed a special puja at the temple. She said, “It was great to visit the ancient and mighty Mallikarjuna Swamy during Kartika Masam. I prayed for the health and happiness of the country’s people.”Later in the day, the governor also visited Bairanpalle village. She said she was invited to the village by a student who had participated in an event at Raj Bhavan.

Paying tribute to the freedom fighter of Bairanpalle, who bravely faced an army of Nizam’s Razakars and prevailed, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said that the sacrifices made by those bravehearts paved the way for the liberation of Hyderabad state.She added that the history of Bairanpalle evokes a sense of patriotism among the youth. She said she would do her best to make Bairanpally a popular tourist destination.

Officials stay away during Tamilisai’s Siddipet visit

District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil and in-charge Superintendent of Police (SP) M Ramanakumar did not turn up during Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s visit to the district, in violation of protocol. On Thursday, the governor performed a special puja at Komuravelli Mallanna temple in Siddipet district and also visited Bairanpalle village. However, the officials did not attend these programmes.

A BJP leader commented that the Collector and SP must have stayed away from the governor’s programmes due to pressure from the State government. However, the governor responded that protocol violations during her official visits were known to all.

