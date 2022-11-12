DPH can now monitor Primary Health Centres from Telangana capital

Home States Telangana

Doctors in PHCs can also monitor pharmacy and diagnostic labs connected to them.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After installing CCTV cameras in 887 Primary Health Centres in rural and urban parts of the State, Health Minister T Harish Rao on Friday inaugurated PHC monitoring hub in the office of the Director of Public Health here in Koti.

Along with ensuring the security and safety of the PHCs, the CCTV cameras can be used by officials to exchange ideas in case of any health emergencies. Doctors in PHCs can also monitor pharmacy and diagnostic labs connected to them. There will be an opportunity to provide speciality services in liaison with medical colleges and district hospitals.

For the first time in the country, CCTV cameras are being installed in the PHCs. The step is important for strengthening the primary medical sector in the State, the minister added.

The minister also spoke to the doctors of Ambedkar Nagar PHC in Kushaiguda, Suryapet district and Ambedkar Nagar PHC in Siddipet district after starting the monitoring hub and patients named Harita and Annapurna about the services available there.

Doctors recruitment

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao also clarified that the recruitment process of doctors delayed due to Munugode bypoll will be completed soon. The merit list for 969 posts has been announced by the government and verification of documents will take place in the next 10 days, he said.  The recruitment process for 1,569 posts for rural dispensaries will start soon.

The minister announced that buildings for 43 new PHCs will be constructed at a cost of Rs 67 crore and 1,239 sub-centres at a cost of Rs 20 lakh each. Repair of 372 PHCs has been undertaken at a cost of Rs 43.18 crore and 1497 sub-centres at a cost of Rs 4 lakh each.

