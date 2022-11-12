Justice league: Telangana HC rejects bail plea to accused in ‘honour killing’

By Express News Service

HC relief for Secunderabad Club prez in fire mishap case

The Telangana High Court on Friday gave temporary relief to Secunderabad Club president R Raghuram Reddy, who was accused of being responsible for the fire mishap that destroyed part of the club’s 145-year-old heritage building in January this year. Justice Chillakur Sumalatha gave the relief by staying all further proceedings on the file at the court of X Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Secunderabad. Raghuram Reddy was named in a complaint by the State Fire Disaster Response & Fire Services Department, Hyderabad, alleging that he was responsible for the fire accident and in violation of Sections 13 and 19 of the Telangana Fire Services Act, 1999, as well as Rules 15 and 27 of the Telangana Fire and Emergency Operation Manual. The petitioner’s counsel informed the court that the allegation of a breach is unfounded since there was no negligence on the petitioner’s part. The court temporarily halted all of the lower court’s proceedings after hearing the petitioner for some time.

CBI directed to file counter in OMC case

Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Ujjal Bhuyan on Friday directed the CBI to file its counters within one week in two different pleas filed by former mines and geology department director V D Rajagopal and former secretary of mines B Kripanandam and adjourned the case for one week. Petitioners claimed that the lower court did not consider all concerns raised in the discharge petitions. Thirty lease applications in D Heerehal Mandal in Ananthapuram district were sent to the Centre. The mines were awarded by the Central government after considering the decisions of the State government. In the same instance, a single judge of the HC recently quashed charges against senior IAS officer Y Srilakshmi, they said. After hearing the petitioners, the court instructed the CBI to file their counters within one week.

HC closes contempt petition against Sajjanar

A contempt charge brought against TSRTC managing director and IPS officer V C Sajjanar has been dismissed by Telangana High Court Justice K Lakshman. The officer was present when the judge made the statement that the officer couldn’t routinely issue orders without first checking their content. The judge was addressing a complaint of contempt brought by Hyderabadi resident Mohd Danish Khan. In reviewing the petitioner’s application for a renewal of weapons licence, the petitioner claimed that the officer had broken a court order from June 2021. The officer’s representative, the Advocate General, testified in court that the order had been followed. The judge concluded the case after determining that Sajjanar had expressed his regret to the court in the reply affidavit.

Accused in ‘honour killing’ case denied bail

Justice D Nagarjun of the Telangana High Court on Friday refused to grant bail to those who allegedly kidnapped and murdered one Hemanth, at the behest of the parents of the woman he had married. The petitions were moved by the alleged hired assassins -- Somayala Raju, Erukala Krishna, Bikshapathi Yadav and Mohd Pasha alias Laddu. Hemanth, hailing from the Vyshya community, married Avanthi of the Reddy community in September 2020 in Hyderabad. Later, Hemanth was kidnapped and allegedly killed by her kin and hired assassins. They stated in the bail plea that they had nothing to do with the murder of the youth. They further claimed that though they had known the woman’s father, Laxma Reddy, they were not involved in the murder.

