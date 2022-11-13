Home States Telangana

Black balloons released against Modi’s Telangana visit

The handloom youth force released black balloons at KBR Park raising slogans against the PM and the Central government.

Published: 13th November 2022 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2022 03:23 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the ‘Telangana Handloom Youth Force’ on Saturday released black balloons into the air in protest against Narendra Modi’s visit to Telangana, #TelanganaThanksModiji trended on Twitter. At some point during the day, it trended top second.

Activists of ‘Telangana Handloom Youth
Force’ release black balloons into the air in 
Hyderabad on Saturday in protest against
PM Modi’s visit to the State

The handloom youth force released black balloons at KBR Park raising slogans against the PM and the Central government. The TRS and communist parties and their affiliated organizations also staged protests at Osmania University, Charminar, Tank Bund, and various other places across the State.

Taking to Twitter, former MLC, N Ramchander Rao said, “Welcome Modi. Shame on KCR & TRS govt who are opposing 10,000 crores development work in TS. The farmers of the country are going to be benefited by the revival of Fertilizer plant and local employment will be generated. TRS against Development of Telangana.”

Several citizens also tweeted welcoming the PM to the State. One of the twitterati, PM Sai Prasad, said, “In 1984, when our party won only two seats in elections, one of them was Hanamkonda seat from Telangana. PM @narendramodi Ji #TelanganaThanksModiJi.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
black balloons Telangana Handloom Youth Force Telangana
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp