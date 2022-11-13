Black balloons released against Modi’s Telangana visit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the ‘Telangana Handloom Youth Force’ on Saturday released black balloons into the air in protest against Narendra Modi’s visit to Telangana, #TelanganaThanksModiji trended on Twitter. At some point during the day, it trended top second.

Activists of ‘Telangana Handloom Youth

Force’ release black balloons into the air in

Hyderabad on Saturday in protest against

PM Modi’s visit to the State

The handloom youth force released black balloons at KBR Park raising slogans against the PM and the Central government. The TRS and communist parties and their affiliated organizations also staged protests at Osmania University, Charminar, Tank Bund, and various other places across the State.

Taking to Twitter, former MLC, N Ramchander Rao said, “Welcome Modi. Shame on KCR & TRS govt who are opposing 10,000 crores development work in TS. The farmers of the country are going to be benefited by the revival of Fertilizer plant and local employment will be generated. TRS against Development of Telangana.”

Several citizens also tweeted welcoming the PM to the State. One of the twitterati, PM Sai Prasad, said, “In 1984, when our party won only two seats in elections, one of them was Hanamkonda seat from Telangana. PM @narendramodi Ji #TelanganaThanksModiJi.”

