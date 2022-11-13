Release honoraria for imams, muazins: AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi wrote a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, requesting him to release the pending Aasara pension amounts and pension cards to old-age pensioners across the State.

In his letter, he also brought to the notice of the Chief Minister that Rs 5,000 honoraria for 10,000 imams and muazins were pending for the last five months, even though the State government had sanctioned the budget and released the funds in July 2022.

He also reminded the chief minister of AIMIM’s earlier request to implement a payscale for Imams and muazins on par with the archakas and other staff of the temples. The State government announced in 2017 that archakas and other temple staff under the Endowments department would be on a payscale at par with government employees.

