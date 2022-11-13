Home States Telangana

Telangana to revise intermediate course syllabus from upcoming academic year

Students will get the textbooks as soon as the school reopens in the next academic year, sources added.

Published: 13th November 2022 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2022 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

Exams

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has decided to change the syllabus for the Intermediate course from the next academic year (2023-24). Subject-wise committees have been set up to prepare the revised syllabus.

Chaired by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, the TSBIE held a meeting with education officials in this regard. About 110 agendas were taken up for discussion in the meeting. Issues such as biometric attendance in all institutions and grant of affiliation to private junior colleges by the end of May each year were taken up for consideration.

Sources said that along with the revision of the second-language syllabus, the board is also likely to rearrange chapters for Mathematics based on difficulty level and introduce English language practicals.

As there was a delay in the distribution of textbooks this year, TSBIE has also decided to start the printing of textbooks earlier this year. Students will get the textbooks as soon as the school reopens in the next academic year, sources added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Intermediate course syllabus
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp