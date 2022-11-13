Telangana to revise intermediate course syllabus from upcoming academic year

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has decided to change the syllabus for the Intermediate course from the next academic year (2023-24). Subject-wise committees have been set up to prepare the revised syllabus.

Chaired by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, the TSBIE held a meeting with education officials in this regard. About 110 agendas were taken up for discussion in the meeting. Issues such as biometric attendance in all institutions and grant of affiliation to private junior colleges by the end of May each year were taken up for consideration.

Sources said that along with the revision of the second-language syllabus, the board is also likely to rearrange chapters for Mathematics based on difficulty level and introduce English language practicals.

As there was a delay in the distribution of textbooks this year, TSBIE has also decided to start the printing of textbooks earlier this year. Students will get the textbooks as soon as the school reopens in the next academic year, sources added.

