TPCC chief Revanth writes to PM, says Centre let Telangana down

Slamming Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not ‘mounting’ pressure on the Centre on pending promises, Revanth said that the former was passing time by igniting differences among various quarters.

Published: 13th November 2022 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2022 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

A Revanth Reddy

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that the Congress would fight for the implementation of promises made by the Centre in the AP Reorganisation Act 2014 in the upcoming winter session of Parliament. In an open letter to PM Modi, the TPCC chief said that the Union government let Telangana down on various fronts. It failed to fulfil its promise to set up a turmeric board in Nizamabad district, he alleged.

“It is your bounden duty to implement the Acts passed in Parliament and fulfil the promises,” Revanth said. Listing out the unfulfilled promises, Revanth said that the Bayyaram steel plant, Khazipet coach factory, ITIR projects would have provided employment to thousands of people, but these projects were forgotten.

