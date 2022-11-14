5 killed, 10 injured in lorry-tractor collision in Suryapet

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: Five persons were killed and 10 others sustained serious injuries after a lorry collided head-on with a tractor at Munagala mandal headquarters in Suryapet district in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to police, the victims were identified as Tanneeru Pramila, 30, Chintakayala Pramila, 33, Uday Lokesh, 8, Naragani Kotaiah, 55, Gandu Jyoti, 38, all residents of Munagala mandal headquarters.The victims were returning home in a tractor after attending a puja at the Ayyapppa Swamy Temple on the banks of Nagarajuna Sagar Canal on Saturday night when they met with the accident.

At least 30 people were travelling in the tractor at the time of the accident. Preliminary reports indicate that the tractor took a wrong route and entered the Vijayawada-Hyderabad National Highway when it collided with a speeding lorry going towards Hyderabad from Vijayawada. Due to the impact of the collision, the tractor was dragged for around 50 metres and the people in the vehicle were thrown onto the road.

A team of police and locals started the rescue operations immediately and shifted the injured persons to Kodada Area Hospital. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

