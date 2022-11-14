Home States Telangana

5 killed, 10 injured in lorry-tractor collision in Suryapet

A team of police and locals started the rescue operations immediately and shifted the injured persons to Kodada Area Hospital.

Published: 14th November 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Locals engage in rescue operations at the accident site at Munagala mandal headquarters in Suryapet district on Sunday.

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: Five persons were killed and 10 others sustained serious injuries after a lorry collided head-on with a tractor at Munagala mandal headquarters in Suryapet district in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to police, the victims were identified as Tanneeru Pramila, 30, Chintakayala Pramila, 33, Uday Lokesh, 8, Naragani Kotaiah, 55, Gandu Jyoti, 38, all residents of Munagala mandal headquarters.The victims were returning home in a tractor after attending a puja at the Ayyapppa Swamy Temple on the banks of Nagarajuna Sagar Canal on Saturday night when they met with the accident.

At least 30 people were travelling in the tractor at the time of the accident. Preliminary reports indicate that the tractor took a wrong route and entered the Vijayawada-Hyderabad National Highway when it collided with a speeding lorry going towards Hyderabad from Vijayawada. Due to the impact of the collision, the tractor was dragged for around 50 metres and the people in the vehicle were thrown onto the road.

A team of police and locals started the rescue operations immediately and shifted the injured persons to Kodada Area Hospital. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp