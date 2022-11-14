Home States Telangana

Anand, Anjani front-runners in race to succeed Mahender as Telangana DGP?

The race is likely to be between Anjani Kumar and CV Anand, who are said to enjoy the confidence of the powers that be, though Ravi Gupta cannot be ruled out, according to the grapevine.

Published: 14th November 2022 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand,(L) ACB Director General Anjani Kumar.(Photo | File, EPS)

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the top echelons of the State police, there has been a buzz as to who will succeed M Mahender Reddy as the Director General of Police (DGP). As Reddy will retire on December 31, three senior IPS officers are said to be lobbying for the coveted post.

Special Protection Force DG Umesh Sharaf of the 1989 batch is the senior-most among the IPS officers, but he has only six months left in his service as he retires in July 2023. So, as per the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) norms, he is unlikely to be considered for the top post. After Umesh Sharaf, three 1991 batch officers — ACB Director General Anjani Kumar, Principal Secretary of Home Department Ravi Gupta and CID Director General Govind Singh are in line. But Govind Singh is unlikely to get the post as he will retire later this month.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand and Rajiv Ratan, both of 1991 batch, are in additional director general (ADG) rank. With the retirement of Govind Singh, both these officers are likely to get DG rank promotion, with one getting cadre post and another ex cadre post. They are likely to get a promotion in the first week of December.

As per the UPSC rules, the State government has to send names of five IPS officers who are in the DG rank or who have completed 30 years service. A committee constituted by the UPSC will finalise three names and send them to the State government to pick one of the officers to be appointed DGP.
Taking all these into consideration, the State government is likely to send the names of Umesh Sharaf, Ravi Gupta, Anjani Kumar, Rajiv Rathan and CV Anand to the UPSC in the first or second week of

December. The committee will short-list the names in the last week of December. After this, the State government will appoint a new DGP after retirement of Mahender Reddy on December 31.As per the speculation doing the rounds among the IPS circles, Anjani Kumar, Ravi Gupta and CV Anand are the front-runners for the DGP post. As per a tradition being followed by the governments, even in undivided Andhra Pradesh, the IPS officers who served as commissioners of police of Hyderabad were elevated as DGPs. They included Dinesh Reddy, Prasad Rao, Anurag Sharma, Mahender Reddy and other senior officers.

The race is likely to be between Anjani Kumar and CV Anand, who are said to enjoy the confidence of the powers that be, though Ravi Gupta cannot be ruled out, according to the grapevine. Ravi Gupta is an expert in information technology and served as IG, additional DGP of Police Communication and Technology, range DIG and IG Warangal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy Anjani Kumar CV Anand
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp