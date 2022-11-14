Telangana: Ragging leads to Inter student’s death by suicide

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Allegedly after being subjected to ragging on a regular basis, a second-year Intermediate student of the Telangana Minorities Residential College for Boys in Bhainsa of Nirmal district reportedly died by suicide in the prayer room of the institute on Sunday.

The victim, Mohammad Farhan Nawaz, 17, reportedly hanged himself from the ceiling in the early hours of the day. After learning about the incident, Bhainsa Town police reached the spot and recovered a suicide note. The body was sent to a hospital in Bhainsa for autopsy. Police said that the victim mentioned the name of three students who used to harass him, in the suicide note.

The note also says that they would pick on Farhan for being good at studies claiming that he was the ‘principal’s agent’ among students. The victim’s father, Md Abdul Hafeez Nawaz, alleged that the school principal failed to take action despite Farhan lodging a complaint regarding the issue.

Town Circle Inspector M Praveen Kumar said a case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the three students. After the incident came to light, there is a sense of panic and tension among students and their parents. Parents demanded that counsellors must be hired by schools so that students don’t resort to such extreme measures.

A number of ragging incidents have been reported across the State recently. Visuals of a first-year LLB student of ICFAI Business School being ragged went viral across social media platforms recently, prompting the police to register a case against the accused.

ADILABAD: Allegedly after being subjected to ragging on a regular basis, a second-year Intermediate student of the Telangana Minorities Residential College for Boys in Bhainsa of Nirmal district reportedly died by suicide in the prayer room of the institute on Sunday. The victim, Mohammad Farhan Nawaz, 17, reportedly hanged himself from the ceiling in the early hours of the day. After learning about the incident, Bhainsa Town police reached the spot and recovered a suicide note. The body was sent to a hospital in Bhainsa for autopsy. Police said that the victim mentioned the name of three students who used to harass him, in the suicide note. The note also says that they would pick on Farhan for being good at studies claiming that he was the ‘principal’s agent’ among students. The victim’s father, Md Abdul Hafeez Nawaz, alleged that the school principal failed to take action despite Farhan lodging a complaint regarding the issue. Town Circle Inspector M Praveen Kumar said a case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the three students. After the incident came to light, there is a sense of panic and tension among students and their parents. Parents demanded that counsellors must be hired by schools so that students don’t resort to such extreme measures. A number of ragging incidents have been reported across the State recently. Visuals of a first-year LLB student of ICFAI Business School being ragged went viral across social media platforms recently, prompting the police to register a case against the accused.