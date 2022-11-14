Home States Telangana

TRS MLA Rasamayi Balakishan’s convoy attacked in Karimnagar

The protesters were allegedly vexed over the delay in the construction of the two-lane road from Gundlapalli to Ganneruvaram.

Police resorted to a mild lathi charge to bring the situation under control.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Hundreds of protesters attacked TRS MLA Rasamayi Balakishan’s convoy near Gundlapalli in Ganneruvaram mandal of Karimnagar district on Sunday. The protesters, who were allegedly vexed over the delay in the construction of the two-lane road from Gundlapalli to Ganneruvaram, blocked the MLA’s cavalcade on the State highway and hurled footwear at his car. Police resorted to a mild lathi charge to bring the situation under control.

The protesters, led by District Congress Committee president Kavvampalli Satyanarayana, staged a demonstration when Rasamai’s convoy reached Gundlapalli, leading to clashes between two groups of supporters. Police detained Kavvampalli and other protestors, and shifted them to the LMD police station.
Subsequently, a number of Congress leaders and workers staged another demonstration against the ‘illegal detention of the party’s district president, near the NTR statue in Karimnagar.

Later speaking to the media, the TRS MLA said that the Congress leader was playing tricks to gain political mileage. “The protesters were supporters of Congress and BJP. They were brought from Karimnagar to stage this drama,” he said. He added that the authorities were already conducting a survey for the road works.Meanwhile, TS Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar and SUDA chairman GV Rama Krishna Rao rushed to the spot and condemned the attack on the MLA.

