Appointment of TSPSC members: High Court directs govt to file better affidavit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Monday directed the State government to file a better affidavit on the appointment of six members of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

While adjourning the petition filed by a retired professor to November 28, the bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy asked the government submit all details, including the number of resumes submitted, how the applications were handled and how a shortlist of candidates was prepared.

Retired professor A Vinayak Reddy had filed a petition questioning the appointment of Ramavath Dhan Singh, Prof Badi Linga Reddy, Sumithra Anand Tanoba, Dr Aravilli Chandra Sekhar Rao, R Satyanarayana and Karam Ravinder Reddy as members of the TSPSC.

As per the court’s instructions, Advocate General BS Prasad submitted the pertinent documents pertaining to the appointment of TSPSC members on Monday, along with a confidential report in a sealed cover, and stated that the members had met the requirements of Regulations 3(2)(a) and 3(2)(b) of the TSPSC Regulations in accordance with GO Ms No 54 dated February 2, 2017.

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Monday directed the State government to file a better affidavit on the appointment of six members of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). While adjourning the petition filed by a retired professor to November 28, the bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy asked the government submit all details, including the number of resumes submitted, how the applications were handled and how a shortlist of candidates was prepared. Retired professor A Vinayak Reddy had filed a petition questioning the appointment of Ramavath Dhan Singh, Prof Badi Linga Reddy, Sumithra Anand Tanoba, Dr Aravilli Chandra Sekhar Rao, R Satyanarayana and Karam Ravinder Reddy as members of the TSPSC. As per the court’s instructions, Advocate General BS Prasad submitted the pertinent documents pertaining to the appointment of TSPSC members on Monday, along with a confidential report in a sealed cover, and stated that the members had met the requirements of Regulations 3(2)(a) and 3(2)(b) of the TSPSC Regulations in accordance with GO Ms No 54 dated February 2, 2017.