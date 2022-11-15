Home States Telangana

Eight medical colleges to begin academic sessions today

After the inauguration of medical colleges, every medical college will have 449 doctors and over 600 paramedical supporting staff.

Published: 15th November 2022 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what can be termed as a revolutionary step that will boost medical education in the State, eight new medical colleges spread across different districts will be starting academic sessions from Tuesday. With this move, the number of medical seats have been tripled in just a span of eight years since the formation of Telangana.  

The new medical colleges will not only be beneficial for 1,150 medical students but will also make available better medical infrastructure at the district-level, making it easier for the poor and needy to avail medical facilities without having to rush to the over-crowded State-run hospitals. These medical colleges were upgraded and attached to the existing government general hospitals. 

These colleges are located at Rajanna-Siricilla, Vikarabad, Khammam, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Kumurambheem-Asifabad and Jangaon districts. With the launching of new medical colleges, the number of MBBS seats have gone up to 2,790 from 850 in 2014. The PG medical seats have increased to 1,122 from 531 in 2014. The new medical facilities will provide services in as many as 35 different departments. 

After the inauguration of medical colleges, every medical college will have 449 doctors and over 600 paramedical supporting staff. At the time of formation of State, Telangana used to have only five medical colleges, out of which two were established before the formation of Andhra Pradesh. 

These medical colleges have become reality as the State government resolved to establish a medical college in each of the 33 districts in the State. In August, the State government has given administrative sanction of Rs 1,479 crore to establish these eight medical colleges. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Medical college
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp