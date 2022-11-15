Home States Telangana

Nampally ACB Special Court rejects bail to three accused

Published: 15th November 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Nampally ACB Special Court on Monday dismissed the bail plea of three accused in the TRS MLAs poaching case. Counsel for the government argued that there was a possibility of the accused tampering with the evidence if they were granted bail. 

The court agreed with the contention of the government counsel and rejected the bail petition of Ramachandra Bharathi, Nanda Kumar and Simhayajulu. 

Meanwhile, Banjara Hills police filed a PT (prisoner on transit) warrant in the Nampally court against Nanda Kumar, accused No 2, following a complaint lodged by Tandur MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy alleging that he was receiving threatening calls from unknown persons.  The court adjourned the case to Tuesday for hearing. 

It is learnt that the police want to take Nanda Kumar into custody for questioning. He is presently lodged in the Cherlapally jail. He is also likely to be quizzed about possession of multiple Aadhaar and PAN cards.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the State government to investigate the case, is looking at the origin of the conspiracy and searching for a doctor from Kerala, Jagannath, who is alleged to have links with Tushar Vellapalli, with whom Ramachandra Bharathi was in contact. 

