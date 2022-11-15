Home States Telangana

Telangana tax officials search firms belonging to Rajagopal’s son

The searches were reportedly conducted from 11 am till late in the night.

Published: 15th November 2022 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Officials of the Telangana Commercial Taxes Department conducted searches in firms belonging to former MLA and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy’s son and relatives in Hyderabad on Monday over alleged irregularities in tax payment. 

Twenty teams of officials, including two Deputy Commissioners, raided the offices of the firms — Sushee Infra and Mining Limited (SIML), Sushee Arunachal Highways Limited (SAHL) and Sushee Chandragupta Coal Mines (SCCM) Private Limited — at MLA Colony in Banjara Hills. Rajagopal’s son, Komatireddy Sankirth Reddy, is the managing director (MD) of the group. There are two other directors in SIML, four in SAHL and three in SCCM Private Limited. 

Officials conduct raids at the office of Sushee
Infra and Mining Limited in Banjara Hills,
Hyderabad, on Monday

Sources in the department said the companies had failed to pay taxes as per Goods and Services Tax (GST) norms and the irregularities came to light after officials identified them during the regular scrutiny process. Senior department officials held a meeting with officers of five divisions on Monday morning to discuss the raids, sources added.

The searches were reportedly conducted from 11 am till late in the night. During the campaign for the recently concluded Munugode bypoll, many Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders had complained about the transactions from SIML to accounts of individuals and alleged that the money was for bribing voters to cast their ballot for the BJP candidate, Rajagopal Reddy. 

Paid taxes as per norms till Sept: Firms

Officials reviewed invoices, sale reports and details of contracts, sub-contracts and service contracts, among other documents, during the searches. The employees of the firms were allegedly prohibited from leaving the premises until the searches had finished while officials had also temporarily seized the mobile phones of several high-ranking employees.

Sources said the firms had failed to pay the State tax for the last two months and alleged that the company had violated the filing of GSTR 1 and GSTR 2 forms in the current fiscal year. 

However, representatives of the company said they had paid taxes till September 30 and the payment for only the last month was pending as they had not received confirmation for the previous payments. They said they had the time to pay service tax before March 2023 under the name of returns revised tax.

As it happened
Senior officials hold meeting with officers of five divisions
Raids start at 11 am
Employees of firms prohibited from leaving the premises until the searches are complete

MONEY SENT TO BRIBE VOTERS, ALLEGES TRS
During the campaign for the recently concluded Munugode bypoll, TRS leaders had complained about the transactions from SIML to accounts of individuals and alleged that the money was for bribing voters to cast their ballot for the BJP candidate, Rajagopal Reddy

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Commercial Taxes Department BJP
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp