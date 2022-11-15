Home States Telangana

Veteran Telugu actor Krishna’s condition critical

The doctors resuscitated him within 20 minutes of performing CPR.

Published: 15th November 2022 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Renowned Telugu film actor G Krishna was admitted to Continental Hospital, Gachibowli, in the wee hours of Monday following a cardiac arrest.  He was put on ventilator support and his condition remained critical.

“Krishna was brought to the hospital at 1:15 am in an unconscious state due to a cardiac arrest. The doctors resuscitated him within 20 minutes of performing CPR. He is battling multi-organ dysfunction and has been put on dialysis due to kidney infection. He was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and was put on ventilator support for better treatment.

His condition remains extremely critical and we cannot say anything till the next 24-48 hours,” said Dr Guru N Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of Continental Hospitals.

The 79-year-old actor recently recovered from Covid-19. He has four children, including actor Mahesh Babu,  and has acted in over 350 films. He is the recipient of Padma Bhushan (2009).

