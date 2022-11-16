69-year-old tribal farmer killed in leopard attack

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A suspected leopard reportedly killed a 69-year-old tribal farmer at Khanapur village in Wankidi mandal of Kumurambheem Asifabad district on Tuesday. The big cat is suspected to have strayed into the district from Bari forest of Govindpur region in Maharashtra.

The big cat pounced on the farmer, Sidam Bheemu, and dragged him a few metres before killing him while he was keeping guard to protect his crop from wild boars. Following the chilling incident, forest officials and animal trackers rushed to track its movements with the help of the animal’s pugmark.

Atmosphere of fear

The incident caused panic in the area with residents of surrounding villages frightened to even step out of their houses to go to their fields and appealed to the forest officials to catch the animal as soon as possible.

