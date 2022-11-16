FNECS submits objections, demands reopening of Cantonment roads

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Federation of North-Eastern Colonies of Secunderabad has submitted its objections to the recent notice issued by the Secunderabad Cantonment Board regarding closure of six roads in its limits. One of the main objections raised by FNECS is the continued closure of the six roads mentioned in the notice for the past several years even after clear reopening orders issued by the Ministry of Defence on 21 May, 2018.

There is no provision in the law or rule to seek objections and suggestions from the public regarding road closure after presenting them as fait accompli. The mention of the High Court order without reference to the subsequent road opening orders issued by the Ministry of Defence (MoD), misrepresents facts, maintained FNECS.

The MoD was the respondent in the high court case, and the same ministry later issued orders to reopen all roads. There were no exceptions to any roads in this order. These orders continue to be in force. They should be followed, and more than 20 closed roads in Secunderabad must be reopened, they demanded.

At present the Board has neither elected members as their term expired nor has it representatives of the State government. Even if there are security reasons, closure of thoroughfares which connect civilian areas, is no solution. Anyone can still access various parts of cantonment through the remaining open roads. Public have no interest in entering premises along the road.

They only want to commute through the cantonment. The solution to increasing security is by improving premises security, not closing roads, FNECS said in their objections.About 12% of the city’s population is affected by the closure of 21 roads for the past several years. There is an increase in time taken for travelling, fuel costs, congestion.

‘Withdraw the notice’

The FNECS, which also submitted objections received from the resident welfare associations, traders and school students, urged SCB, Defence Estates dept, and MoD, to withdraw the notice, and reopen all

the closed roads.

