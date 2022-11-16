Home States Telangana

No headway in Rs 903-crore money laundering case

During interrogation, they only said that they were communicating with the duo through Telegram.

HYDERABAD: The money laundering case involving Rs  903 crore remains a puzzle for the Hyderabad Cyber Crime sleuths who are not able to make any progress. The only clue they have is that it involved Chinese nationals.

Parallelly, the Enforcement Directorate is conducting its own investigation into the trail of huge money that flowed into the accounts of money changers.“There is no additional information. After making arrests and probing the case, we got information which led us to identify two Chinese nationals Pei and Huan Zhuan.

All those whom the police had detained could not help them as they were in contact with the duo only through Telegram. Among the 10 accused, Mumbai and Hyderabad natives were only paid the commission for creating bank accounts and shell companies as ordered by Jack, Lec, and Imran who worked on the directions of Pei and Huan Zhuan.

During interrogation, they only said that they were communicating with the duo through Telegram. The police have found that those accounts are currently deactivated and no additional information is available on them.Though the police have hit a cul-de-sac, they have not yet lost hope of an early breakthrough.

Authorised Money Changers (AMCs) identified in this case are Ranjan Money Corp and KDS Forext  Private Limited who received the huge amounts of money in violation of the RBI guidelines. The ED also launched a probe into the trail of the money and who did the hawala transaction and where the money finally ended up.

