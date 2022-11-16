SIT hot on the trail of Jaggu Swamy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A team led by Nalgonda SP Rema Rajeshwari, who is a member of the SIT investigating the alleged MLA poaching case, has reached Kerala and begun looking for one Jaggu Swami.The team is believed to have questioned three of Jaggu Swami’s associates.

His name cropped up in one of the many clips and Tandur MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy is heard speaking to him over phone. According to sources, Ramachandra Bharati confessed that Jaggu Swami was linked to the cash that was promised to the TRS MLAs as inducement. However, the police remain tight-lipped about this.

Sources said that Rema Rajeshwari along with an ACP and three inspectors are hot on the trail of Jaggu Swami who is believed to have been working as deputy manager in the administration department of Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences in Kochi and resides in the quarters allotted by the hospital.

The team has visited Jaggu Swami’s quarters and also searched his office and are believed to have seized some incriminating material. They are yet to identify the exact role of Jaggu Swami in the entire episode.

According to sources, police raids in Karnataka, Tirupati and Haryana have concluded.

