Telangana High Court junks orders removing Consumer forum member

Ranga Rao had approached the high court complaining that his removal, through GO Rt 49, issued on October 27 by the Principal Secretary.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Justices P Naveen Rao and J Srinivasa Rao, on Tuesday overturned an order removing Kolla Ranga Rao as member (Judicial), Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Hyderabad.

Ranga Rao had approached the high court complaining that his removal, through GO Rt 49, issued on October 27 by the Principal Secretary, Consumer Affairs, Food & Supplies, violated the principles of natural justice.

Senior counsel D V Sitharam Murthy, appearing for Ranga Rao, contended that the order of removal was in violation of an earlier order passed by a bench led by the Chief Justice, which set aside an earlier removal order issued on July 2, 2022.

Setting aside the removal order at the admission stage, the court gave four weeks time to the principal secretary of, Consumer Affairs department, to pass a reasoned order after considering Ranga Rao’s explanation, by giving cogent, clear, and concise reasons.

