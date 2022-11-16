Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court rejects plea for CBI investigation

It also directed the SIT not to reveal the progress of the inquiry to any authority or the media.

Published: 16th November 2022 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday rejected the appeal filed by the State BJP general secretary seeking the transfer of the TRS MLAs poaching case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy also rejected the petitioner’s plea for a halt to the ongoing probe into the case by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the State government.

The court asked the SIT, headed by Hyderabad City Commissioner of Police CV Anand, to continue the investigation but that they should not report to any authority, either political or executive, but submit its inquiry report to the single judge bench in a sealed envelope by November 29. It also directed the SIT not to reveal the progress of the inquiry to any authority or the media.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court Central Bureau of Investigation Special Investigation Team
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp