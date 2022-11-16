Telangana High Court rejects plea for CBI investigation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday rejected the appeal filed by the State BJP general secretary seeking the transfer of the TRS MLAs poaching case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy also rejected the petitioner’s plea for a halt to the ongoing probe into the case by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the State government.

The court asked the SIT, headed by Hyderabad City Commissioner of Police CV Anand, to continue the investigation but that they should not report to any authority, either political or executive, but submit its inquiry report to the single judge bench in a sealed envelope by November 29. It also directed the SIT not to reveal the progress of the inquiry to any authority or the media.

