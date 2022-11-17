Ayurvedic hostel building crumbling, students live in fear

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: Over 100 students of the Anantalaxmi Government Ayurvedic Medical College here are living in a constant state of fear as their hostel building is in a dilapidated condition. Some portions of the hostels are collapsing one by one, giving jitters to the students. Besides undergoing this harrowing experience every day, both girls and boys, suffer intensely as some rooms have no proper doors, windows and even fans. Even though several representations have been given by the students to the authorities to shift them to a better accommodation, no action has been taken.

Most of them are outstation students who are staying in separate hostels for women and men and 100 are being accommodated in 25 rooms.Sending chill down the spine of girl students, a snake slithered into one of the rooms in the hostel recently. Shockingly, some toilets in the women’s hostel are without doors. Hanging electric switch boards, grimy toilets and repair works done here and there in a slip shod manner show appalling conditions in the hostel for women and men. To protect themselves from the onslaught of snakes and stray dogs, women’s hostel inmates shut themselves up for better part of the day and night, after returning from classes, according to a student.

Speaking to TNIE, a second-year student of the Anantalaxmi Government Ayurvedic Medical College, who did want to be named, said that as the State government decided to close the college and therefore it’s not keen to improve the facilities. “We have raised these issues with the college authorities several times and demanded shifting of the students to a safe building, but to no avail. The portion of the hostel building where the boys stay, too, is in a similar bad condition. If anybody musters courage and complains to the officials in the college, they will face problems during lab classes and internal exams,” said another student.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine has written a letter to the State government, urging it to fill the vacant posts in the college. But the government has not taken any steps in this direction.When TNIE contacted, in-charge principal of the college Dr P Ravinder was not available for his comments.

