Digitisation of land records will empower rural India, hopes MoS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste on Tuesday said that digitisation of land records would result in transparency and empowerment of rural India. The Union Minister addressed delegates on the second day of the Geosmart India-2022, a three-day annual event on geospatial technologies, being held here. “Digitisation of land records will result in transparency and empowerment of rural India and even uneducated people can be part of the ongoing digitalisation process in the country,” Kulaste said.

“Without land access and rights, there can be no progress in agriculture. For those who are poor and marginalised, land records are crucial. In the near future, we will complete all the land surveys, even in States with high land disputes,” the MoS said.

He said that when land disputes arise, we get to know the underlying complexity of agricultural lands, be it family issues, disputes, or land acquisition. It has been seen that there are people who were granted land ceilings, but they still don’t have ownership, the MoS said. “These are some of the challenges faced by the people. With the help of geospatial, we can advance land and property management rights, improvise the records, and come up with solutions against encroachment,” he added.

Earlier, speaking on land and property management at the GeoSmart conference, Hukum Singh Meena, additional secretary, Government of India, said that taking the digitisation process further, all the landholdings of the country would be linked to the Aadhaar of the owners.

Hukum Singh mooted that land-related disputes need to be resolved by strong legislation in a time-bound manner. He said that the objective of the exercise was to achieve One Nation, One Software for the registration of land. More than 60 per cent of the litigation in India was land related, Hukum Singh added.

