ED probes role of JetSetGo in money transfer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Delhi wing of the Enforcement Directorate suspects the involvement of private jet company JetSetGo in the liquor scam. The company is owned by Kanika Reddy, wife of Sharath Chandra Reddy, who is an accused in the case.

ED sleuths have written to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) to furnish details of Jet Set Go. The ED has found that JetSetGo was providing special flight services from the Begumpet airport and is suspected that huge cash changed hands in the private jets at the airport.

The ED officials have sought and obtained the travel details of those who had utilised the services of JetSetGo. According to sources, the ED sleuths were trying to establish the role of several politicians who they believe are involved in the liquor policy scam. They may even question the CEO of the company.

Begumpet airport does not have advanced technology in screening and the security is lax. The security staff allows VIP convoys till the flight on the runway. The ED is now poring over the names of those who travelled by the airlines and whether they had anything to do with the liquor scam.

