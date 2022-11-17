Hit hard by pandemic and inflation, MSMEs seek marketing support

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Badly affected by the pandemic with the supply chain getting blocked and the subsequent inflation, Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises (MSMEs) in Hyderabad are now seeking market support through direct buyer-seller platforms.

In the last two years, MSMEs had witnessed business falling significantly with livelihoods of lakhs of individuals getting adversely affected. Unable to sustain, hundreds of small and micro-scale units have shut shop. As of now, there are 40,000 manufacturing units in the State and 90 per cent of them are in Hyderabad.

To provide the right platforms for these units, MSME Development & Facilitation Office, Ministry of MSME and Telangana Industrialists Federation (TIF), Hyderabad have decided to host vendor development programmes. While one such programme is underway in Balanagar, another will take place on November 25 and 26. More such events are planned in the future.

The idea is to offer vendor opportunities to MSEs with PSUs, government agencies and large industries wherein the participating PSUs would display their required components & items which would be outsourced from MSEs. This would forge mutual marketing linkages on ‘Public Procurement Policy’ which mandates CPSUs and government departments to purchase at least 25 per cent of their stores/services from MSEs.

The objective of the vendor development programme is to bring departments, PSUs, large industrial houses, MSEs and others on a common platform for business promotion and industrial development. Also show the strength and competitiveness of MSEs and develop match making ties between buyers and sellers.

K Sudhir Reddy, president, Telangana Industrialists Federation said that MSME sector in the State needs more encouragement to avail the benefits of government schemes. He opined the common facility centres need support and encouragement to afford high-end technology as also upgradation of industrial parks.

“I request the government to provide opportunities to Telangana entrepreneurs for availing benefits from the marketing assistance scheme and domestic and international cooperation schemes,” he said, stating that a policy is needed for the benefit of MSMEs.

HYDERABAD: Badly affected by the pandemic with the supply chain getting blocked and the subsequent inflation, Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises (MSMEs) in Hyderabad are now seeking market support through direct buyer-seller platforms. In the last two years, MSMEs had witnessed business falling significantly with livelihoods of lakhs of individuals getting adversely affected. Unable to sustain, hundreds of small and micro-scale units have shut shop. As of now, there are 40,000 manufacturing units in the State and 90 per cent of them are in Hyderabad. To provide the right platforms for these units, MSME Development & Facilitation Office, Ministry of MSME and Telangana Industrialists Federation (TIF), Hyderabad have decided to host vendor development programmes. While one such programme is underway in Balanagar, another will take place on November 25 and 26. More such events are planned in the future. The idea is to offer vendor opportunities to MSEs with PSUs, government agencies and large industries wherein the participating PSUs would display their required components & items which would be outsourced from MSEs. This would forge mutual marketing linkages on ‘Public Procurement Policy’ which mandates CPSUs and government departments to purchase at least 25 per cent of their stores/services from MSEs. The objective of the vendor development programme is to bring departments, PSUs, large industrial houses, MSEs and others on a common platform for business promotion and industrial development. Also show the strength and competitiveness of MSEs and develop match making ties between buyers and sellers. K Sudhir Reddy, president, Telangana Industrialists Federation said that MSME sector in the State needs more encouragement to avail the benefits of government schemes. He opined the common facility centres need support and encouragement to afford high-end technology as also upgradation of industrial parks. “I request the government to provide opportunities to Telangana entrepreneurs for availing benefits from the marketing assistance scheme and domestic and international cooperation schemes,” he said, stating that a policy is needed for the benefit of MSMEs.