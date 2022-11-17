KCR has imprisoned MLAs: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay

Home States Telangana

MP rejects CM’s claim that efforts were made by BJP to lure Kavitha to join the saffron party

Published: 17th November 2022 04:43 AM

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Demanding CCTV footage from the compounds of Deccan Kitchen Hotel which belongs to one of the accused in the alleged poaching case, Pragathi Bhavan, the Moinabad farmhouse and the CM farmhouse be made public, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday sought to know why TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao has “imprisoned” four MLAs who were allegedly lured to join the saffron party.

“Why are those four MLAs seized like hens in Pragathi Bh-avan? Those four MLAs must be thinking that a jail would be better as they could meet more people. What is he (KCR) scared of till this day that he is not releasing them,” Sanjay wondered during an informal conversation with reporters here.He urged the investigation agencies to retrieve the call data records of the CM, MLAs and “fake gang” (the accused).

Israeli tech at play: Bandi

Indirectly referring to Pegasus, the BJP MP hinted at usage of “Israeli technology” in the State. “Who brought Israeli tec-hnology to the State by entering into an agreement?” he asked, alleging that the CM had threatened all TRS MLAs that they were under surveillance. “He did so because he is using Israeli technology,” Sanjay said.

Responding to the chief minister dispelling speculations on early elections, he said that KCR does exactly the opposite of what he says. “Thus, (early) elections are likely. We are ready for anything,” he said.
Sarcastically dismissing KCR’s claim that the BJP tried to get his daughter join the saffron party, Sanjay said that the BJP did not induct the TRS supremo “despite his repeated visits to Delhi and pleas to join the party”. “There is no question of admitting those involved in scams,” he said.

Diversionary tactics

“KCR is diverting real issues using his daughter’s name. This time he used his daughter’s name too. All he wants is to (raise issues) for the media to discuss,” Sanjay said.Claiming the Munugode bypoll result as a moral victory, he said, “While we are reviewing, KCR too reviewed his defeat in the Munugode election. KCR is scared of BJP now. He is indirectly telling his MLAs that they would not be re-elected, and is suggesting other methods to win the elections,” the BJP State president said. He alleged that TRS has spent `70,000 per vote, and yet barely scraped through.

Sanjay exuded confidence that his party would win one lakh votes in each Assembly segment in the next elections. “KCR pretends that his party is strong, but it is not,” he said.When asked about BJP leaders leaving the party, Sanjay said, “In a democracy, anyone can join any party as per their wish.”When asked about reports suggesting an MLA  leaving the BJP, Sanjay neither condemned nor commented on it.

Referring to Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao touching the chief minister’s feet, he said, “If bureaucrats do so once, they will be made MLC, MLA if they do so twice, MP if thrice, and minister if they do so four times.”He revealed that the sixth phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra will start from Basara and go via Bhainsa to Karimnagar from November 28.

