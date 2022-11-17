Safeguard interests of Telangana state engineers: TSPEA to Minister

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Power Engineers’ Association (TSPEA) secretary general P Sadanandam and others called on Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy here on Wednesday and urged him to safeguard the promotions already issued to Telangana native engineers by creating additional/supernumerary posts during the process of reviewing promotions consequent to final allocation of employees between TS and AP power utilities.

Thanking the minister for resolving the bifurcation of employees between TS and AP amicably, the TSPEA recalled that in the bifurcation process, a higher number of AP employees were allotted to TS power utilities by the Supreme Court.The Supreme Court in its recent judgement directed TS Power Utilities to issue the promotions to the AP native employees finally allotted to TS by restoring their seniority as on June 1, 2014.

“It is learnt that TS power utilities managements have decided to cancel the already issued promotions and to reissue as per common seniority limiting to the sanctioned posts only. In this process, around 135 engineers stand to lose their promotions in spite of their dedicated service for more than five years, the TSPEA said in its memorandum submitted to the energy minister. The Association requested the minister to safeguard the promotions of native Telangana engineers.

