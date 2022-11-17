Home States Telangana

Telugu actor Krishna cremated with state honours

Published: 17th November 2022 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

The cortege carrying the mortal remains of actor Krishna leaves for the Mahaprasthanam on Wednesday | jwala

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Veteran actor Krishna, who passed away on Tuesday due to multi-organ failure, was cremated with State honours on Wednesday. The mortal remains of the thespian were placed at Padmalaya Studios on Wednesday morning for members of the film fraternity, politicians and his fans to pay their last respects.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, as well as several senior actors, including Jaya Prada, Murali Mohan, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Paruchuri Gopala Krishna, Ali, Jeevitha Rajasekhar, Roja and Nithiin, directors Anil Ravipudi and Vamshi Paidipally and others paid tributes to the actor. Recounting Krishna’s unmatched versatility and his friendly demeanour, they turned emotional.

Senior film producer Allu Aravind said that Krishna had done many films for free and strove for the wellbeing of his producers. “There were many occasions when Krishna garu returned his remuneration once he came to know about the financial ordeals of his producers. This quality of his won him many admirers. His demise has left us sad,” said Allu Aravind.

The funeral procession was taken from Padmalaya Studios to Mahaprasthanam around 2.40 pm. Krishna’s son Mahesh Babu performed the last rites and lit the funeral pyre after the police offered their respects with a 21-gun salute.

