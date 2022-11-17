Tushar Vellapally asked to appear before SIT

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The SIT investigating the alleged attempt to poach four TRS MLAs has summoned BJP leader Tushar Vellapally to appear before it on November 21, even Nalgonda SP Rema Rajeshwari continued her efforts to trace Jaggu Swami in Kasargod of Kerala.

The SIT has also carried out searches across Hyderabad, and in Haryana, Tirupati and Karnataka.

According to sources, Rema Rajeshwari has divided her team into two and on Wednesday visited the ashram of Mata Amrutanandamayi while the other members of her team searched the quarters of Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences in Kochi which were allotted to Jaggu Swami as he was an employee there.

They carried out searches in Kochi and Kollam after they failed to find Jaggu Swami in the hospital quarters. According to sources, Mata Amrutanandamayi offered her cooperation and asked the SP to act according to the law after the latter informed her that Jaggu Swami was connected with the MLA poaching case.

The other team visited one of the ashrams where Ramachandra Bharathi had stayed and learnt that he was a native of Kasaragod. The team was told that Bharathi had stayed in the ashram till 2019. However, the team managed to get hold of some documents which they believe might be of help.

Nanda Kumar booked in 3 more cases

Meanwhile, Nanda Kumar, one of the main accused in the case, has been booked in three more cases by the Banjara Hills police. The complainants accused him of cheating them to the tune of Rs 1.6 crore.Nanda Kumar, who is currently in judicial custody, was accused of cheating some people by taking money to give his land in Film Nagar on lease but not doing so.

On Wednesday, three persons approached the police and claimed that they paid a total of Rs 1.6 crore to him to take the land on rent.Indira from Miyapur said that she was planning to set up a showroom on the land. Ashwin paid some money as advance to start a coffee shop while Sanjay said that he planned to set up an ice cream parlour.

