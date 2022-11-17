Two IRL races to test readiness of Formula E track

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The racetrack being painstakingly prepared for the Formula E (FE) scheduled to be held in Hyderabad in February will be tested twice in realtime before the big day for safety and readiness.The last couple of months has seen the 2.7-km circuit around the Hussainsagar, Necklace Road being prepared to meet stringent specifications laid down by the FIA and FE, both in terms of quality of the tracks suitable for a world championship as well as rigorous safety standards for the cars, drivers and their crew, as well as spectators.

The track will be tested in realtime during the Indian Racing League (IRL) to be held on November 19-20 and again on December 10-11. The IRL is a high excitement Formula-3 equivalent, single-seater motor racing championship held across multiple cities.

Two races are being held over a span of three weeks, which will enable a thorough test of readiness of the track. With 22 cars racing and cornering at breath-taking speeds during the FE Prix, safety of the drivers and spectators would be of paramount importance. Special safety equipment such as Tecpro barriers, debris fences and other related track infrastructure are being built around the tracks to address stringent safety requirements.

Formula E races are unique in the sense that these cars, capable of touching 300 kmph, are run on street circuits, specially blacktopped roads - unlike the Formula 1 cars, which need special tracks.The Formula E race to be held in February, will see Hyderabad as the only Indian city to be chosen to hold the race for the first time ever in India.

The race will be testimony to not just the recognition of Hyderabad as a global city alongside London, Paris, Monaco, Berlin and others that are also in the race circuit, but as a forward-thinking city that is looking at sustainability and promotion of EV technologies, which are the cornerstone of the Formula E races.

Safety of drivers, spectators priority

