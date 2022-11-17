Undergarment brand Jockey to invest Rs 290 crore, create 7,000 jobs for locals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Page Industries Ltd, the exclusive licensees of Jockey International Inc (USA), will invest Rs 290 crore to set up two facilities in Telangana. These facilities will provide employment to 7,000 local youngsters. The facilities will produce over one crore garments, including sportswear and athleisure wear. The announcement was made after a top management team from the company led by Managing Director V Ganesh met IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday.

The two garment manufacturing factories will be set up at Whitegold Spintex Park Facility in Ibrahimpatnam and Mulugu in Siddipet. The facility at Ibrahimpatnam, which will be a 1,50,000 sq ft Plug and Play facility, will provide jobs to 3,000 local youngsters. The facility at Mulugu, where Page Industries will build their own facility in a 25 acre parcel, will provide employment to 4,000 local youngsters.

In a tweet, Rama Rao said, “Delighted to share that popular inner wear brand Jockey (Page Industries) will be setting up garment manufacturing factories in Ibrahimpatnam & Mulugu, producing 1 Cr garments creating 7000 jobs in the state. Hearty Welcome & best wishes to the company as it embraces Telangana.”

HYDERABAD: Page Industries Ltd, the exclusive licensees of Jockey International Inc (USA), will invest Rs 290 crore to set up two facilities in Telangana. These facilities will provide employment to 7,000 local youngsters. The facilities will produce over one crore garments, including sportswear and athleisure wear. The announcement was made after a top management team from the company led by Managing Director V Ganesh met IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday. The two garment manufacturing factories will be set up at Whitegold Spintex Park Facility in Ibrahimpatnam and Mulugu in Siddipet. The facility at Ibrahimpatnam, which will be a 1,50,000 sq ft Plug and Play facility, will provide jobs to 3,000 local youngsters. The facility at Mulugu, where Page Industries will build their own facility in a 25 acre parcel, will provide employment to 4,000 local youngsters. In a tweet, Rama Rao said, “Delighted to share that popular inner wear brand Jockey (Page Industries) will be setting up garment manufacturing factories in Ibrahimpatnam & Mulugu, producing 1 Cr garments creating 7000 jobs in the state. Hearty Welcome & best wishes to the company as it embraces Telangana.”