5 IIIT-Basara students booked for ragging

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Basara police on Thursday booked five students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), popularly known as IIIT-Basara, Nirmal district, for reportedly ragging their juniors at the institute hostel late on Wednesday.

Police said the students of Pre University Course (PUC)-2 (equivalent to Intermediate) had been ragging the juniors, who are from PUC-1, in the campus for a while. Sources said an argument erupted between the seniors and juniors over the ragging issue on Wednesday night, which later turned into a fight. On Thursday morning, PUC-1 students lodged a complaint with the university authorities stating that the senior students had been harassing them for the last three days.

After carrying out a probe, the assistant student welfare dean filed a complaint with Basara police.

Sub-Inspector (SI) U Mahesh said a case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 1, 2 and 3 of the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act against the five PUC-2 students.

A rise in the number of ragging cases has been registered across the State. In the capital city, Hyderabad, visuals of a ragging incident became viral on social media. In another case, a second-year Intermediate student recently killed himself after reportedly being ragged for months.

