Home States Telangana

5 IIIT-Basara students booked for ragging

Sources said an argument erupted between the seniors and juniors over the ragging issue on Wednesday night, which later turned into a fight.

Published: 18th November 2022 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

Ragging

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Basara police on Thursday booked five students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), popularly known as IIIT-Basara, Nirmal district, for reportedly ragging their juniors at the institute hostel late on Wednesday.

Police said the students of Pre University Course (PUC)-2 (equivalent to Intermediate) had been ragging the juniors, who are from PUC-1, in the campus for a while. Sources said an argument erupted between the seniors and juniors over the ragging issue on Wednesday night, which later turned into a fight. On Thursday morning, PUC-1 students lodged a complaint with the university authorities stating that the senior students had been harassing them for the last three days.

After carrying out a probe, the assistant student welfare dean filed a complaint with Basara police.
Sub-Inspector (SI) U Mahesh said a case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 1, 2 and 3 of the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act against the five PUC-2 students.

A rise in the number of ragging cases has been registered across the State. In the capital city, Hyderabad, visuals of a ragging incident became viral on social media. In another case, a second-year Intermediate student recently killed himself after reportedly being ragged for months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIIT-Basara Ragging
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp