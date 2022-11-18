AINU doctors remove football-sized kidney tumor

Home States Telangana

On examination, doctors found the presence of a large abdominal mass lesion. Imaging revealed that the tumor was arising from the left kidney.

HYDERABAD: Doctors at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) have successfully removed a football-sized kidney tumor weighing 10 kgs, to save the life of a middle-aged man. This successful surgery is the first-ever such feat registered in the Telugu States and second instance in the country, the hospital said on Thursday.

The 53-year-old man, a resident of Kadapa, was referred to AINU with abdominal swelling. On examination, doctors found the presence of a large abdominal mass lesion. Imaging revealed that the tumor was arising from the left kidney. The mass was so large that it occupied two-thirds of the abdominal cavity, and it even displaced intestines into the right lower quadrant.

“Considering the size of the tumor, we ruled out robotic procedure, and instead opted for an open surgery. With great efforts, the tumor could be removed successfully,” said Dr Mallikarjuna C, managing director, AINU. “Post-surgery, we discovered the tumor was extremely large, in the size of a football. Microscopic examination confirmed that the tumor was a cancerous growth,” he added.

“Fortunately, it was found that the patient did not need any additional therapy as the tumor had not spread to any other organs,” the doctor said.

