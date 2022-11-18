Hit on neck by teacher, tribal girl hospitalised in Telangana

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: In yet another incident of corporal punishment, a Class VII student suffered a severe injury in her neck muscles when her Telugu teacher, B Suri, reportedly hit her during classes in the Tribal Welfare Residential School in Muthyalammagudem. Though the incident took place a few days ago, it came to light only on Thursday after she was admitted to hospital on Wednesday night.

According to the victim, Bhukya Pravallika, her Telugu teacher beat her on the neck forcefully with his bare hands. Due to the severe beating, she developed a stiff neck on Monday night and suffered all through the night.

Noticing that the girl was in pain, hostel warden B Jayasudha gave her painkillers and applied some pain balm for relief on her neck. Even then, the pain persisted. Her classmates, who noticed her state, brought it to the notice of school headmaster, A Bhagyamma, on Thursday morning. She immediately asked the warden to shift her to Mahabubabad Government Area Hospital.

Meanwhile, residents of Muthyalammagudem from where the girl comes rushed to the school and staged a protest, disrupting the functioning of the school. Students unions along with Pravallika’s parents demanded action against the Telugu teacher and the warden.

Learning about the incident, Mahabubabad Tribal Welfare Deputy Director M Yerraiah rushed to the school and inquired about the incident. The Tribal Welfare Residential School students and local villagers alleged that the Telugu teacher beat her up under the influence of alcohol and that it was his habit to go to school every day drunk.

When contacted, the school headmaster Bhagyamma admitted that the Telugu teacher, Suri, had beaten Pravallika on her neck. “After knowing about her plight we immediately shifted her to hospital for treatment. It is not true that he comes to school drunk,” she said.

Mahabubabad Tribal Welfare Deputy Director M Yerraiah said that the girl was better now. “After going through the test reports, the doctors said that the pain was caused by severe strain caused to the neck muscles. He said he spoke to the students on how the incident took place. I will submit a report to the district Collector who will take a decision on further action against the teacher and the warden,” he said.

