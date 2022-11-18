Oustees see ‘contempt’, to move court

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Mallannasagar project oustees are collecting necessary information to file a contempt of court case against officials who they allege are continuing with the works related to the canal despite a status quo ordered by the court.

According to project oustees, the officers are planning to divert one more tmcft water from Kaleswaram ignoring their protests and without giving proper compensation. They said that they have decided to file a contempt of court case against the officials for continuing with the work despite a stay order.

The oustees made it clear that they plan to collect all details of the officials who are monitoring the works even after the status quo.Hayathuddin, who has been filing cases in court on behalf of other oustees, said that in the past, only the collector was made a party to the case, and the court ordered status quo.

“However, because the officials are continuing the work despite the stay order, we plan to include them as respondents,” Hayathuddin said.

